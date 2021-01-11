Students awarded Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship
Activism is a catalyst for social change and can make lasting impacts. This is the message of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship, which is awarded to students whose academic achievements, community service and commitment to social justice mirror Dr. King’s ideals and values.
“Passion and enthusiasm for a cause, a commitment to their ideals, a belief in something bigger than themselves, and a willingness to take action — the awardees exhibit most, if not all, of these qualities,” said Annette Wright, associate dean of students.
“When selecting candidates, the committee is looking for individuals whose actions reflect Dr. King, Jr.’s principles of social justice, equality and citizen activism.”
The scholarship also highlights the importance of service on and off campus and is awarded to undergraduates and graduate and professional students.
“The breadth of interests of the awardees is inspiring and includes racial equity, social justice, health disparities in underserved communities, political activism, global health policy, HIV research, urban gardening and mentoring youth and ending gun violence,” Wright said. “The work that these students engage in transforms communities and lives.”
The 2020-2021 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship recipients include:
Mehreen Ali, College of Engineering
Esmeralda Beltran, College of Nursing
Hannah Bonecutter, College of Public Health
Victoria Dorris, College of Engineering
Mayra Fajardo, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Sean Flynn, College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs
Glenance Green, College of Education
Cydnee Harris, College of Pharmacy
Jeremy Huckleby, College of Medicine
Reniell Iniguez, College of Medicine
Sabrina Jamal-Eddine, College of Nursing
Keeayla Jones, Jane Addams College of Social Work
Jaewan Lee, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Renae Mijares Encinas, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Jessica Perez, College of Nursing
Mahi Singh, College of Medicine
Siva Sreedhar, College of Engineering
Abigail Suleman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Matthew Swalek, College of Education, Human Development and Learning
Snehitha Talugula, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Kawana Tharps, College of Nursing
Aman Tineh, Applied Health Sciences
Maliek Wade, College of Engineering
Cynthia Watson, College of Education
Mona Zubi, College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs, Public Policy