Students awarded Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship

Activism is a catalyst for social change and can make lasting impacts. This is the message of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship, which is awarded to students whose academic achievements, community service and commitment to social justice mirror Dr. King’s ideals and values.

“Passion and enthusiasm for a cause, a commitment to their ideals, a belief in something bigger than themselves, and a willingness to take action — the awardees exhibit most, if not all, of these qualities,” said Annette Wright, associate dean of students.

“When selecting candidates, the committee is looking for individuals whose actions reflect Dr. King, Jr.’s principles of social justice, equality and citizen activism.”

The scholarship also highlights the importance of service on and off campus and is awarded to undergraduates and graduate and professional students.

“The breadth of interests of the awardees is inspiring and includes racial equity, social justice, health disparities in underserved communities, political activism, global health policy, HIV research, urban gardening and mentoring youth and ending gun violence,” Wright said. “The work that these students engage in transforms communities and lives.”

The 2020-2021 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship recipients include:

Mehreen Ali, College of Engineering

Esmeralda Beltran, College of Nursing

Hannah Bonecutter, College of Public Health

Victoria Dorris, College of Engineering

Mayra Fajardo, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Sean Flynn, College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs

Glenance Green, College of Education

Cydnee Harris, College of Pharmacy

Jeremy Huckleby, College of Medicine

Reniell Iniguez, College of Medicine

Sabrina Jamal-Eddine, College of Nursing

Keeayla Jones, Jane Addams College of Social Work

Jaewan Lee, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Renae Mijares Encinas, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Jessica Perez, College of Nursing

Mahi Singh, College of Medicine

Siva Sreedhar, College of Engineering

Abigail Suleman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Matthew Swalek, College of Education, Human Development and Learning

Snehitha Talugula, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Kawana Tharps, College of Nursing

Aman Tineh, Applied Health Sciences

Maliek Wade, College of Engineering

Cynthia Watson, College of Education

Mona Zubi, College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs, Public Policy