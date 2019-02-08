STUDENTS-FUNDING- APPLY
Eligible are UIC undergraduate and graduate full-time, degree-seeking students from all disciplines. For more information and application forms please visit https://oia.uic.edu/
AWARDS:
1- John and Grace Nuveen International Awards: Ten $1,000 awards will assist UCI students with expenses related to UIC programs abroad.
2- Everett and Florence Drumright Scholarship: Ten $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to UIC undergraduate students who are American-born of Chinese descent.
For more information, please contact:
Nora Bonnin
nbonni1@uic.edu
3129965455
