STUDENTS-FUNDING COMPETITION

TO STUDENTS IN ALL FIELDS

The Office of International Affairs is pleased to announce the AY 2018-19 Funding Competition.

Three awards are available, please click below in each link to apply. For more information please visit https://oia.uic.edu

1- CHICAGO CONSULAR CORPS (CCC) SCHOLARSHIP: Open to degree-seeking students in all fields. International students are encouraged to apply. For more information and application form please visit https://oia.uic.edu

2- EVERETT AND FLORENCE DRUMRIGHT SCHOLARSHIP: For more information and application form please visit https://oia.uic.edu

3- JNC INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT AWARD FOR STUDENTS: For more information and application form please visit https://oia.uic.edu

For more information, please contact:

Office of International Affiars OIA

oia@uic.edu

312-996-5455