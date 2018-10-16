STUDENTS-FUNDING COMPETITION
TO STUDENTS IN ALL FIELDS
The Office of International Affairs is pleased to announce the AY 2018-19 Funding Competition.
Three awards are available, please click below in each link to apply. For more information please visit https://oia.uic.edu
1- CHICAGO CONSULAR CORPS (CCC) SCHOLARSHIP: Open to degree-seeking students in all fields. International students are encouraged to apply. For more information and application form please visit https://oia.uic.edu
2- EVERETT AND FLORENCE DRUMRIGHT SCHOLARSHIP: For more information and application form please visit https://oia.uic.edu
3- JNC INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT AWARD FOR STUDENTS: For more information and application form please visit https://oia.uic.edu
For more information, please contact:
Office of International Affiars OIA
oia@uic.edu
312-996-5455
