STUDENTS-FUNDING COMPETITION

October 16, 2018

TO STUDENTS IN ALL FIELDS

The Office of International Affairs is pleased to announce the AY 2018-19 Funding Competition.

Three awards are available, please click below in each link to apply.  For more information please visit https://oia.uic.edu

1- CHICAGO CONSULAR CORPS (CCC) SCHOLARSHIP: Open to degree-seeking students in all fields.  International students are encouraged to apply.  For more information and application form please visit https://oia.uic.edu

2- EVERETT AND FLORENCE DRUMRIGHT SCHOLARSHIP: For more information and application form please visit https://oia.uic.edu

3- JNC INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT AWARD FOR STUDENTS: For more information and application form please visit https://oia.uic.edu

 

For more information, please contact:
Office of International Affiars OIA
oia@uic.edu
312-996-5455

