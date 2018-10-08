Students pick the important issues in elections

Students have a chance to discuss issues important to them with political candidates at the annual National Student Issues Convention.

The event, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 12 in the Illinois Room of Student Center East, is sponsored by the department of political science. All Illinois gubernatorial and Chicago mayoral candidates were invited to attend.

“It’s showing that these public officials do respond, and respond positivity,” said Dick Simpson, professor of political science. “The fact that they respond is important.”

At the convention, students will have the opportunity to gather in groups and discuss issues important to them. Groups will then come together to choose the top issues to present to the candidates during the discussion portion.

Candidates will discuss selected issues with the students, providing examples of how they would solve the issue, if elected. Past topics discussed have included state budget, jobs, affordable health care, immigration policy, and more.

The last day to register to vote in the November election is Oct. 21. For more information, visit vote.uic.edu

Early voting at UIC will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 and 2 in Student Center East.

UIC Civic Engagement will host an Election Day Results Watch Party at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 in the Inner Circle of Student Center East.