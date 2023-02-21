Study improv in Dublin this summer

UIC Business’ Professional Development Program launches a new study abroad program, BA420, which will be taught in Dublin this summer.

The program will run from June 5-June 30, and is open to all majors and is part of the leadership minor. No prerequisites necessary. Bring a group of friends – you can live together in a Dublin apartment and explore the city together.

BA420 Professional Presence in Dublin (3 credits) is typically offered as a semesterlong (16 weeks) class offered in the spring and fall semesters with a focus on leadership skills and professional presence — a chance to step out of your comfort zone and grow (while getting course credit).

This summer, we are offering a four-week accelerated BA 420 course in Dublin, Ireland. This BA 420 Abroad course will integrate classroom activities, company visits and cultural excursions. You’ll receive the same course credits, offered in less time, and in a cool location.

Scholarships: Don’t let funding concerns hold you back. Some students have their trips almost completely funded through scholarships. See what funding you can receive. With one application, you can apply to all scholarships that you qualify for.

If you have specific questions about your application process or scholarships, schedule an advising appointment with Kyle Rausch in the UIC Study Abroad Office.

If you have questions about course credit and your schedule, reach out to your adviser or faculty directors Stephanie Anderson (and@uic.edu) and Morgan Lord (mlord@uic.edu).