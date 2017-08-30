Study public policy and learn how to be a change-maker!

Public Policy courses are designed to enhance understanding of public problems and how governments attempt to address them. These courses may be useful for students considering careers in a variety of policy-related fields, including jobs in policy analysis institutes, research and not-for-profit organizations, and as consultants for business and government entities. Learn more about the Bachelor of Arts in Public Policy at http://go.uic.edu/studypolicy Fall 2017 Public Policy Course Offerings: *NEW COURSE* PA 100 – Individual Action and Democratic Citizenship

3 hours. Individual and Society course.

Concerned about what a new President means for you and your community? Learn

how to become more involved as a citizen in your government and find out ways

you can work to make change on the issues you care about.

TR 3:30 PM – 4:45PM (CRN 40931) PA 210 – Introduction to Policy Process

3 hours. US Society course.

Why is immigration reform such a big issue today, but access to food for the hungry is a problem that gets little attention? Why does government decide to devote resources to some problems but not others? Who are the actors involved in defining these problems and getting the government to take action? Intro to the Policy Process will examine these questions.

TR 11 AM – 12:15 PM (CRN 36544)

MW 11 AM -12:15 PM (CRN 40211) PA 211 – Policy Analysis and Alternatives

3 hours. US Society Course.

Problems like gun violence, failing urban schools, student loan debt, and access to health care often do not have a single easy solution. Looking at these and other issues, students

will learn how government decision makers weigh different options for dealing with public problems to arrive at the best possible outcome for citizens.

TR 3:30 PM – 4:45 PM (CRN 39189) PA 230 – Nonprofit Organizations in U.S Society

3 hours. US Society Course.

From organizing protest movements such as Black Lives Matter to addressing poverty and unemployment through social entrepreneurship, nonprofits playimportant roles in American society. This course will examine these and many other ways nonprofits impact the social, political, and economic dimensions of US society.

TR 2:00 PM – 3:15 PM (CRN 40210) *NEW COURSE* PA 231 – The American Safety Net

3 hours. US Society Course

Do you ever get into fights with your family and friends about the value of “government”? Do you still find yourself appreciating that you were able to go to public schools, take public transportation, or enjoy public parks? This course will give you the information and insights you need to understand and appreciate why government matters, and to consider a career in public service to make it even better.

TR 12:30 AM – 1:45 PM (CRN 41165) PA 240 – Environmental Policy

3 hours. US Society Course.

Provides an introduction to political, economic and social dimensions of environmental policy and teaches methods needed to understand, evaluate, design and implement environment policies, especially in the United States.

