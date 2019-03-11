Summer 2019 and Fall 2019 Time Tickets available via my.UIC.edu

Summer 2019 and Fall 2019 Registration Notice

Check when you can register! Time Ticket registration appointments for Summer 2019 and Fall 2019 can now be viewed via https://my.UIC.edu. Be sure to review any registration holds that may be in place.

How do I register for classes?

To access on-line registration, go to my.UIC.edu. If you have questions, contact the UIC Registration Help Line at (312) 996-8600 during business hours or e-mail registration@uic.edu.

NEW! Title IX Sexual Assault Prevention Training Holds

Note that newly admitted and readmitted students in Spring 2019 are required to complete Title IX Sexual Assault Prevention training found at https://www.ethics.uillinois.edu/training/sexual_misconduct_training. If you have questions about this hold contact the Title IX Coordinator at TitleIX@uic.edu or 312-996-8670.

What if I have a hold?

If you have a hold (advising hold, financial hold, Title IX training hold, etc.), you will not be allowed to register, drop classes or make any registration changes. You are able to view a description and reason for the hold at https://my.UIC.edu. Please check holds status often. Holds are placed periodically throughout the year.

Be certain your Emergency Contact information is correct.

Update Emergency Contacts in my.UIC.edu. UIC strongly encourages you to use the Mental Health Contact and a Contact if Missing. Descriptions of how these contacts are used can be found in the my.UIC.edu portal.

Preferred First Name

Students may designate a preferred first name in the Personal Information options within Student Self-Service via the my.UIC.edu portal. Many but not all University systems will then display the preferred first name in such places as class rosters, the display name in Banner Self-Service, the display name in a number of learning management systems (e.g., Blackboard, Compass, and Moodle), and most online phone directories. For further details, see https://www.uillinois.edu/about/policies/preferred_first_name_statement.

Sexual harassment in higher education is against the law. If you believe you are being harassed, please contact UIC’s Office for Access & Equity at (312) 996-8670 or visit their website at http://www.uic.edu/depts/oae/.

Forms are available for voter registration at the Office of the Registrar lobby and online at http://www.elections.il.gov/. Please take a moment and register to vote.

Textbook titles, prices and ISBN can be found via my.UIC.edu. Please note that a listing of required materials is dependent upon faculty submitting information on required materials.

