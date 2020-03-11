Summer 2020 and Fall 2020 Time Ticket registration appointments now in my.UIC.edu

Summer 2020 and Fall 2020 Registration Notice

Check when you can register! Time Ticket registration appointments for Summer 2020 and Fall 2020 can now be viewed via https://my.UIC.edu. Be sure to review any registration holds that may be in place.

How do I register for classes?

To access on-line registration, go to my.UIC.edu. If you have questions, contact the UIC Registration Help Line at (312) 996-8600 during business hours or e-mail registration@uic.edu.

New in Fall 2020

The date to pay undergraduate tuition balances in full or have a payment plan in place is August 17, 2020, one week prior to the start of Fall 2020 classes. Please be aware that this is a new timeline for payment and a $200 late payment fee will result if balances are not accounted for by August 17, 2020. In addition, a late registration fee of $75 will be imposed for undergraduate students who register for the first time after the first day of Fall 2020, August 24, 2020.

The date to pay graduate and professional tuition balances in full or have a payment plan in place is September 28, 2020. A $200 late payment fee will result if graduate and professional tuition balances are not accounted for by September 28, 2020.

Title IX Sexual Assault Prevention Training Holds

Note that newly admitted and readmitted students in Spring 2020 are required to complete Title IX Sexual Assault Prevention training found at https://www.ethics.uillinois.edu/training/sexual_misconduct_training. If you have questions about this hold contact the Title IX Coordinator at TitleIX@uic.edu or 312-996-8670.

What if I have a hold?

If you have a hold (advising hold, financial hold, Title IX training hold, etc.), you will not be allowed to register, drop classes or make any registration changes. You are able to view a description and reason for the hold at https://my.UIC.edu. Please check holds status often. Holds are placed periodically throughout the year.

Be certain your Emergency Contact information is correct.

Update Emergency Contacts in my.UIC.edu. UIC strongly encourages you to use the Mental Health Contact and a Contact if Missing. Descriptions of how these contacts are used can be found in the my.UIC.edu portal.

Sexual harassment in higher education is against the law. If you believe you are being harassed, please contact UIC’s Office for Access & Equity at (312) 996-8670 or visit their website at http://www.uic.edu/depts/oae/.

Forms are available for voter registration at the Office of the Registrar lobby and online at http://www.elections.il.gov/. Please take a moment and register to vote.

Textbook titles, prices and ISBN can be found via my.UIC.edu. Please note that a listing of required materials is dependent upon faculty submitting information on required materials.

Best wishes for a successful semester from the Office of the Registrar.

For more information, please contact:

Robert Dixon

robd@uic.edu

phone 312-996-8600