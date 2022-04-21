Dear UIC students, faculty and staff:

The Summer 2022 CTA U-PASS program will operate differently than in the fall and spring semesters.

The CTA U-PASS will be available to any full-time summer session student that elects to opt in prior to the June 19 deadline. Unfortunately, no exceptions can be made for missing this deadline.

All students are in opt-out status by default (including staff taking a summer course load).

Students that wish to activate the benefit must opt in. This benefit is only available to full-time (6+ credit hours for undergraduate/professional, 5+ credit hours graduate) summer session students.

Summer 2022 U-PASS will be active from May 12 through August 11.

The deadline to opt in for Summer 2022 U-PASS is June 19 at 11:59 p.m. After June 19, the status cannot change for the duration of the summer session.

Students who drop below full-time status prior to the add/drop deadline will have their U-PASS deactivated.

Students who opt in but are not registered as full-time students will not be eligible and will not be assessed the fee.

Students must opt in to receive the summer U-PASS benefit. Students obtaining a new U-PASS for the summer session can request delivery. For students with existing U-PASS cards, the standard policies on lost/replacement cards will still be enforced.

Sincerely,

J. Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

UIC ID Center

idcenter@uic.edu