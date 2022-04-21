Summer 2022 CTA U-PASS

April 21, 2022

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff:

The Summer 2022 CTA U-PASS program will operate differently than in the fall and spring semesters.

The CTA U-PASS will be available to any full-time summer session student that elects to opt in prior to the June 19 deadline. Unfortunately, no exceptions can be made for missing this deadline.

  • All students are in opt-out status by default (including staff taking a summer course load).
  • Students that wish to activate the benefit must opt in. This benefit is only available to full-time (6+ credit hours for undergraduate/professional, 5+ credit hours graduate) summer session students.
  • Summer 2022 U-PASS will be active from May 12 through August 11.
  • The deadline to opt in for Summer 2022 U-PASS is June 19 at 11:59 p.m. After June 19, the status cannot change for the duration of the summer session.
  • Students who drop below full-time status prior to the add/drop deadline will have their U-PASS deactivated.
  • Students who opt in but are not registered as full-time students will not be eligible and will not be assessed the fee.
  • Students must opt in to receive the summer U-PASS benefit. Students obtaining a new U-PASS for the summer session can request delivery. For students with existing U-PASS cards, the standard policies on lost/replacement cards will still be enforced.

Sincerely,

J. Rex Tolliver
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:
UIC ID Center
idcenter@uic.edu

