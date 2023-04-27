Summer 2023 U-PASS
Dear UIC students, faculty and staff:
The Summer 2023 CTA U-PASS program will be similar to the spring semester. The current opt-in or opt-out status of students eligible for the U-PASS will carry over to the summer semester.
- For Summer 2023, the CTA U-PASS will be available for any full-time summer session student and staff taking a summer course load.
- Summer U-PASS will be active from May 10-Aug. 9.
- Students that wish to activate the benefit must opt in. This benefit is only available to full-time (six or more credit hours for undergraduate/professional, five or more credit hours for graduate) summer session students.
- The deadline to opt in for Summer 2023 U-PASS is July 4 at 11:59 p.m. CDT.
- The deadline to opt out for Summer 2023 U-PASS is June 20 at 11:59 p.m. CDT. After June 20, the status cannot change for the duration of the summer session. Please note that no exceptions can be made to missing the deadline.
- Students who drop below full-time status prior to the add/drop deadline will have their U-PASS deactivated.
- Students who opt in but are not registered as full-time students will not be eligible and will not be assessed the fee.
We encourage all students to review their current status. Students obtaining a new U-PASS for the summer session can request delivery. For students with existing U-PASS cards, the standard policies on lost/replacement cards will still be enforced.
Sincerely,
Rob Dixon
Interim Vice Chancellor and Vice Provost for Student Affairs
For more information, please contact:
UIC ID Center
idcenter@uic.edu
