Dear UIC students, faculty and staff:

The Summer 2023 CTA U-PASS program will be similar to the spring semester. The current opt-in or opt-out status of students eligible for the U-PASS will carry over to the summer semester.

For Summer 2023, the CTA U-PASS will be available for any full-time summer session student and staff taking a summer course load.

Summer U-PASS will be active from May 10-Aug. 9.

Students that wish to activate the benefit must opt in. This benefit is only available to full-time (six or more credit hours for undergraduate/professional, five or more credit hours for graduate) summer session students.

The deadline to opt in for Summer 2023 U-PASS is July 4 at 11:59 p.m. CDT.

The deadline to opt out for Summer 2023 U-PASS is June 20 at 11:59 p.m. CDT. After June 20, the status cannot change for the duration of the summer session. Please note that no exceptions can be made to missing the deadline.

Students who drop below full-time status prior to the add/drop deadline will have their U-PASS deactivated.

Students who opt in but are not registered as full-time students will not be eligible and will not be assessed the fee.

We encourage all students to review their current status. Students obtaining a new U-PASS for the summer session can request delivery. For students with existing U-PASS cards, the standard policies on lost/replacement cards will still be enforced.

Sincerely,

Rob Dixon

Interim Vice Chancellor and Vice Provost for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

UIC ID Center

idcenter@uic.edu