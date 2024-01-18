Summer 2024 study/teach English in Brazil program
This six-week summer program combines TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of other Languages) training with teaching English in Brazil. No previous teaching experience required! Have fun exploring a new country, culture and language in Brazil, and finish with a TESOL Professional Development Series certificate of completion, which can be used as a credential to teach abroad.
Application Deadline: Feb. 12.
Start your online application.
This program is perfect for anyone who wants to explore the field of teaching English language, embark on a career in education, travel the world and explore other cultures.
Program highlights
- Experience the local culture through activities such as capoeira, samba, culinary classes, neighborhood tours, museums and visits to local schools and cultural sites in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.
- Dive deeper into local culture. Learn how local schools are serving underrepresented populations with visits to local schools in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.
- Receive 24/7 support while abroad.
- Develop confidence, independence and intercultural competence.
- Receive up to nine credits.
Program schedule
May 13-July 20
- May 13-24: On-campus training and orientation (M-F; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.).
- May 25-June 22: Hands-on training and cultural experience in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro (18 days in Sao Paulo, 10 days in Rio de Janeiro).
- June 23-July 20: Online training with optional practicum opportunities through the Tutorium on the UIC campus.
Cost: $4,990
Application deadline: Feb. 12.
For more information, please contact:
UIC Tutorium English Language Support
tutorium@uic.edu
