Summer 2024 study/teach English in Brazil program

This six-week summer program combines TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of other Languages) training with teaching English in Brazil. No previous teaching experience required! Have fun exploring a new country, culture and language in Brazil, and finish with a TESOL Professional Development Series certificate of completion, which can be used as a credential to teach abroad.

Application Deadline: Feb. 12.

Start your online application.

This program is perfect for anyone who wants to explore the field of teaching English language, embark on a career in education, travel the world and explore other cultures.

Program highlights

Experience the local culture through activities such as capoeira, samba, culinary classes, neighborhood tours, museums and visits to local schools and cultural sites in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Dive deeper into local culture. Learn how local schools are serving underrepresented populations with visits to local schools in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Receive 24/7 support while abroad.

Develop confidence, independence and intercultural competence.

Receive up to nine credits.

Program schedule

May 13-July 20

May 13-24: On-campus training and orientation (M-F; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.).

May 25-June 22: Hands-on training and cultural experience in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro (18 days in Sao Paulo, 10 days in Rio de Janeiro).

June 23-July 20: Online training with optional practicum opportunities through the Tutorium on the UIC campus.

Cost: $4,990

Read more about the program.

For more information, please contact:

UIC Tutorium English Language Support

tutorium@uic.edu