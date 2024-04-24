Dear UIC students, faculty and staff:

The Summer 2024 CTA U-PASS program will be similar to the spring semester. The current opt-in or opt-out status of students eligible for the U-PASS will carry over to the summer semester.

For summer 2024, the CTA U-PASS will be available for any full-time summer session student and staff taking a summer course load.

The Summer U-PASS will be active from May 8-Aug. 7.

Students who wish to activate the benefit must opt in. This benefit is only available to full-time summer session students (six or more credit hours for undergraduate/professional, five or more credit hours graduate students, including School of Public Health).

The deadline to opt in for the Summer 2024 U-PASS is July 2 at midnight.

The deadline to opt out for the Summer 2024 U-PASS is June 11.

After June 11, the status cannot change to out for the duration of the summer session.

Students who drop below full-time status prior to the add/drop deadline will have their U-PASS deactivated.

Students who opt in and are not registered as full-time students will not be eligible and will not be assessed the fee.

We encourage all students to review their current status. Students obtaining a new U-PASS for the summer session should be sure they have an i-card photo on file to order the U-PASS. For students with existing U-PASS cards, the standard policies on lost/replacement cards will still be enforced.

Sincerely,

Rob Dixon

Interim Vice Chancellor and Vice Provost for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

UIC ID Center

idcenter@uic.edu