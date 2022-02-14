Summer Sustainability Internship Program accepting applications for students and mentors

Applications for the Sustainability Internship Program for summer 2022 are now being accepted. Send a resume and cover letter to Christopher Anderson (canders8@uic.edu) by March 1.

The Sustainability Internship Program offers a paid internship placement funded by the UIC sustainability fee. In addition to the internship, students will participate in weekly seminars, field outings that cover a range of educational and skill-building topics, leadership development and project management experience.

SIP is open to undergraduate students only. Students from fields of engineering, architecture, urban studies, public health, nursing, and liberal arts and sciences have completed the program in the past.

Past project topics include: greenhouse gas emissions tracking and analysis, communications and social media, transportation system development, carbon offset procurement, gardening, compostable waste education and disposal, environmental history research, vermiculture waste education and research, prairie habitat monitoring, energy efficiency promotion, food scrap recovery, and more.

Call for mentors

SIP mentors will be paired with a committed intern coordinated by the Office of Planning, Sustainability, and Project Management. This partnership can help accomplish organizational goals, implement new programs or jumpstart sustainability programs. The sustainability office will provide support for you and your intern through the interview process, seminars, and evaluation of presentations and assignments.

Submit internship descriptions to Christopher Anderson (canders8@uic.edu) by Feb. 24.

For more information and to access our involvement sign-up form, visit our website.

For more information, please contact:

Christopher Anderson

canders8@uic.edu