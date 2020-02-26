Support survivors of pediatric cancer at UI Health

For the past six years, Sparkathon, an undergraduate organization, has raised over $100,000 for pediatric cancer research for Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital.

This year, Sparkathon, a fundraiser for the Survivors of Childhood Cancer Clinic, will bring all donations back home to UI Health. This clinic ensures that children who battled cancer continue to thrive with thorough screenings and management of chronic health conditions that commonly arise in these survivors. We are making this a campus-wide effort, tying the undergraduate, graduate, faculty, hospitals and administration together for the purpose of supporting these courageous children who have survived significant odds.

Donations are being accepted for this campaign through our crowdfunding platform, set up by the UIC Office of Digital Philanthropy. You can choose to donate to the main donation page or on behalf of one of the listed undergraduate teams.

To make our mission happen, 12 diverse organizations around campus are joining forces to fundraise for the kids. Then, on March 13, we will all come together and celebrate the amount raised for this wonderful cause through a night of dancing.

