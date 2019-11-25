Support UIC students, researchers on #GivingTuesday

Support UIC students as they prepare to become tomorrow’s leaders by giving back during #GivingTuesday Dec. 3.

“GivingTuesday is a wonderful opportunity for UIC to come together in support of the amazing students, faculty and staff who work every day to change the world,” said Meredith Howell, executive director of participation in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Advancement.

Support #GivingTuesday at UIC by making a gift at GivingTuesday.uic.edu between Nov. 25 through Dec. 6.

“Gifts are put to immediate use supporting student programs and scholarships, faculty development and research and community outreach,” Howell said. “Every gift counts towards IGNITE: The Campaign for UIC.”

UIC has participated in global #GivingTuesday since 2013, and raised $140,000 from 830 donors last year.

“There is power in our collective participation,” Howell said. “This year we are also sharing how faculty and students are working to change the world. This way, alumni, friends and donors can see the dreams their gifts are supporting on #GivingTuesday.”

Encourage others to make a gift and show support through social media with #GivingTuesday and #IGNITEUIC.

#IGNITEUIC is part of a larger fundraising campaign called “IGNITE: The Campaign for UIC, which launched in fall 2017. The campaign’s goal is to raise $750 million over five years to forge the future of education by redefining the student experience, empowering faculty, driving discovery and connecting to communities.

As of Oct. 28, the campaign has raised $502.4 million — 67% of its goal.