Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision

Dear UIC community,

Although the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion care remains legal in Illinois. UIC, through its dedicated physicians, nurses and medical staff at UI Health, remains committed to providing safe, high-quality and evidence-based care to our patients, including those seeking comprehensive reproductive health and family planning services.

We will continue to provide access and remove barriers for patients in need of medical care to the best of our ability. It is our mission and commitment.

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Interim Chancellor

Robert Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs