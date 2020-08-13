SURS Self-Managed Plan changes

Employees who are in the State Universities Retirement System (SURS) Self-Managed Plan (SMP) should have received another reminder of the transition of the SMP to the newly redesigned Retirement Savings Plan (RSP) coming on Sept. 1, 2020. Information about this plan is available on the SURS website. Questions can be directed to the SURS Defined Contribution Contact Center at (800) 613-9543 or TDD (800) 579-5708.

These changes do not apply to the University’s 403(b) Plan with TIAA and Fidelity.