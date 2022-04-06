Surveying UIC instructors’ teaching needs

The Center for Advancement of Teaching Excellence is conducting a needs assessment to gather information from campus stakeholders that will help the team to effectively engage with and design, plan and implement future teaching programming, resources and support services for UIC instructors. Please complete the Instructor Needs Assessment Questionnaire.

CATE was established at UIC in July 2020, with the goal of serving as a teaching hub for UIC. The vision for CATE is to be a space where all those in the UIC teaching community (current and future faculty, graduate student teaching assistants, and instructors across undergraduate, graduate, and professional school courses at Chicago and regional campuses) can find supportive teaching and technology resources, services, and professional learning programs.

CATE currently offers instructors:

The needs assessment questionnaire is designed to assess UIC instructors’ most pressing needs and challenges, the types of resources, services and professional development opportunities they’d like to see, and feedback on CATE’s marketing and outreach efforts.

Thank you for taking the time to complete this questionnaire and providing CATE with this important feedback. Your responses will remain anonymous, identifiable only by college and department affiliation. This questionnaire should take no more than 15 minutes to complete.

For more information or any questions about this needs assessment, please contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence staff at teaching@uic.edu.

Follow CATE on Twitter.

[Post Image:8:medium:right}