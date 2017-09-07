Sustainability Fee: Request for Student Proposals

The Sustainability Fee Advisory Board (SFAB) is currently accepting student proposals for Fall 2017. The Sustainability Fee’s goal is to support projects that help to establish a sustainable campus environment; the fee funds small, short-term projects as well as subsidizes larger, long-term projects on campus. All proposed projects must align with one or more goals of the UIC’s Climate Commitments.

Application process: All UIC students and student organizations are eligible to apply. Students are required to submit a Letter of Inquiry (LOI) by Monday, October 2nd, 2017. The LOI allows the SFAB to pre-screen proposals for appropriateness and feasibility; the LOI should provide an approximate project budget and expected completion date. Projects that pass this stage will be invited to prepare a final proposal for consideration by the board. The Letter of Inquiry form can be found here: http://go.uic.edu/letterofinquiry. Following review of LOIs, the board will notify all applicants via email by the end of October if they have been selected to submit a full proposal. Full proposals must be submitted by November 17, 2017. For questions regarding previously funded projects, funding criteria, as well as rules and restrictions, please contact skonin2@uic.edu or visit the website.

For more information, please contact:

Sarah Koning

skonin2@uic.edu