Sustaining Illinois seed grants available

Intended to foster collaboration among researchers across the Illinois Innovation Network, Sustaining Illinois seed grants require a lead PI and co-PI from two different Illinois Innovation Network hubs. Up to $40,000 is available for the project, which must be completed within one year of funding. Don’t have a collaborator in mind? Use the “Find a Collaborator” tool.

Proposal topics should include elements of education and workforce development; economic development; health and wellness; water, food and agriculture; or computing and data. Submission deadline is Feb. 21, 2025.