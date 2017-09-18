Symposium on diabetes topics

Save the date, Monday, November 6th from 3-5pm in the Moss Auditorium

We are planning a symposium to discuss current clinical care of diabetes, existing programs on diabetes management and community outreach efforts in our healthcare system. The point of this meeting is for people to interact, learn what others are doing and for us to develop an approach to work together to improve diabetes care and outcomes throughout our whole healthcare system.

Please let us know the following:

if you are interested in attending if you have a program you would like to share with us a topic you would like to see covered

Please email if you will attend to terrell@uic.edu

Brian T. Layden, M.D., PhD

Associate Professor

Chief, Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism

For more information, please contact:

Pam Terrell

terrell@uic.edu