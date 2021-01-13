Synchronous online teaching: Zoom or Blackboard Collaborate?
Both Zoom and Blackboard Collaborate are powerful synchronous teaching tools, especially for courses administered online. The tool that works best for instructors depends on their course needs and teaching objectives.
Which features should instructors consider when choosing which tool to use? To compare the different features and capabilities when teaching online synchronously using either Blackboard Collaborate or Zoom, see answers.uillinois.edu/uic/107119
