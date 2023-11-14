Taft Hall Renovation Information and Q&A Town Hall No. 3

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services will host the third and final Taft Hall Renovation Information and Q&A Town Hall.

A project to renovate Taft Hall, a general-use classroom building located on the east side of UIC’s campus, is currently under design. Since this project has a broad range of UIC stakeholders, this virtual webinar will share the refined design progress that incorporates feedback received at the first and second town hall meetings with UIC students, faculty and staff. Following the presentation of their design progress, the consultant team will answer questions and gather feedback from participants.

To remain on schedule, the next virtual town hall will occur Tuesday, Nov. 28, from noon – 1 p.m.

We invite you to join the town hall and share your feedback on the design.

When:

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Noon-1 p.m.

Where:

The virtual town hall will take place via live Zoom webinar.

RSVP:

Please RSVP in advance.

Reservations close at the close of business Monday, Nov. 27. Zoom links to the town hall will be shared via email.

Questions and feedback will be accepted via the Zoom webinar Q&A during the event.

For any other accommodation needs, please email pspm@uic.edu.

The Taft Hall Renovation Information and Q&A Town Hall has been designated as an approved event.

For more information, please email pspm@uic.edu.

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu