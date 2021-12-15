Take a tour of UIC common-use classrooms

This is your chance to consult with classroom technologists and instructional designers to learn how to engage your students using UIC classroom technology. Regardless of Illinois policies on social distancing, learning technology in the classroom can provide flexibility to the student experience and include those students that need to remain remote for any reason. If you are teaching during the spring in any of the 177 centrally managed classrooms, you are invited to join a CATE Tech Tour.

CATE Scheduled Training

The CATE team is available to walk you through using classroom technology at 10 a.m., and 1 p.m. on Jan. 5, 6 and 7. Practice connecting your device(s) in Plug and Play classrooms or Integrated Multimedia Lectern classrooms with the help of an Academic Technologist. You can also practice teaching with the technology in a classroom with the guidance of an Instructional Designer.

Sign up for Tech Tour Training.

Departmental Group Training

If none of the planned tour times work for your schedule, CATE can coordinate a group workshop for you and your colleagues (five participants minimum) covering any of the Plug & Play and IML classrooms.

Request group classroom technology training.

Virtual Training

If you cannot be on campus prior to the start of the spring term, take a virtual tour:

For questions, contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence support team at LTS@uic.edu