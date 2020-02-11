Take student survey to make an impact, win prizes

UIC students can share their thoughts on their college experience for a chance to win UIC Bookstore or Starbucks gift cards.

Through March 17, first-year UIC students and senior undergraduate students are invited to participate in the National Survey of Student Engagement (NSSE) survey. The survey, used by more than 500 universities in the U.S. and Canada, helps UIC administrators learn more about the student experience at UIC.

Invitations to participate and survey reminders will be sent to the UIC email addresses of qualifying students. The mobile-friendly survey takes just 15 minutes to complete.

“University of Illinois at Chicago wants to improve your educational experience and you can help by completing the National Survey of Student Engagement (NSSE),” UIC Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Susan Poser said. “NSSE helps us understand UIC students’ experiences at the university, which guides decisions that will benefit UIC students. Your participation is critical.”

The 2017 NSSE findings have helped inform university committees on ways to enhance the student experience, view trends and address student concerns.

“The results of NSSE are shared widely across the UIC campus. They are made available via the Office of Institutional Research website to the entire UIC community,” said William Hayward, associate vice provost and director of institutional research.

“They are used and discussed on campus to inform initiatives and planning efforts, all toward the goal of better understanding and improving the undergraduate experience at UIC.”

All students who complete the survey will be entered into a drawing for a $50 UIC Bookstore gift card or $10 Starbucks gift card.