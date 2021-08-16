Take the Quality Matters ‘Applying the QM Rubric’ workshop for free

Quality Matters (QM) — a quality assurance system for online learning that is grounded in research, driven by best practices, and puts learners first — is offering numerous sessions of their Applying the QM Rubric (APPQMR) workshop throughout the remainder of 2021. UIC is offering funding for faculty who teach online to participate in this two-week, fully asynchronous online workshop. The objectives of APPQMR are:

Recognize the foundational concepts of Quality Matters.

Identify the critical elements of the QM quality assurance program, including the QM Rubric, materials, processes, and administrative components.

Apply the QM Rubric to review online courses.

Make decisions on whether the demo course meets selected QM Rubric Standards.

Apply the concept of alignment.

Draft helpful recommendations for course improvement by citing annotations from the QM Rubric and evidence from the course.

If interested, visit CATE’s QM | Quality Design webpage, scroll down to “FREE Quality Matters Course,” and click the “Apply for APPQMR Course Funding” button to fill out a brief form.

Questions?

If you have questions about the above or QM generally, please contact Sam Day, Instructional Designer with UIC Extended Campus, at extendedcampus@uic.edu.