Take the Quality Matters ‘Applying the QM Rubric’ workshop for free

August 16, 2021

Quality Matters (QM) — a quality assurance system for online learning that is grounded in research, driven by best practices, and puts learners first — is offering numerous sessions of their Applying the QM Rubric (APPQMR) workshop throughout the remainder of 2021. UIC is offering funding for faculty who teach online to participate in this two-week, fully asynchronous online workshop. The objectives of APPQMR are:

  • Recognize the foundational concepts of Quality Matters.
  • Identify the critical elements of the QM quality assurance program, including the QM Rubric, materials, processes, and administrative components.
  • Apply the QM Rubric to review online courses.
  • Make decisions on whether the demo course meets selected QM Rubric Standards.
  • Apply the concept of alignment.
  • Draft helpful recommendations for course improvement by citing annotations from the QM Rubric and evidence from the course.

If interested, visit CATE’s QM | Quality Design webpage, scroll down to “FREE Quality Matters Course,” and click the “Apply for APPQMR Course Funding” button to fill out a brief form.

Questions?
If you have questions about the above or QM generally, please contact Sam Day, Instructional Designer with UIC Extended Campus, at extendedcampus@uic.edu.

