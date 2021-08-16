Take the Quality Matters ‘Applying the QM Rubric’ workshop for free
Quality Matters (QM) — a quality assurance system for online learning that is grounded in research, driven by best practices, and puts learners first — is offering numerous sessions of their Applying the QM Rubric (APPQMR) workshop throughout the remainder of 2021. UIC is offering funding for faculty who teach online to participate in this two-week, fully asynchronous online workshop. The objectives of APPQMR are:
- Recognize the foundational concepts of Quality Matters.
- Identify the critical elements of the QM quality assurance program, including the QM Rubric, materials, processes, and administrative components.
- Apply the QM Rubric to review online courses.
- Make decisions on whether the demo course meets selected QM Rubric Standards.
- Apply the concept of alignment.
- Draft helpful recommendations for course improvement by citing annotations from the QM Rubric and evidence from the course.
If interested, visit CATE’s QM | Quality Design webpage, scroll down to “FREE Quality Matters Course,” and click the “Apply for APPQMR Course Funding” button to fill out a brief form.
Questions?
If you have questions about the above or QM generally, please contact Sam Day, Instructional Designer with UIC Extended Campus, at extendedcampus@uic.edu.
