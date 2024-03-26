Task force on statement guidelines

Dear faculty, staff, and students,

I write today to announce the formation of a task force charged with developing institutional guidelines or policies related to statements on issues of public interest.

At the request of University of Illinois System leadership, each of the three universities (Chicago, Springfield, and Urbana-Champaign) has been tasked with developing guidelines or policies related to issuing statements on matters of public interest. The system has requested that each campus develop guidelines by the end of the semester.

The University of Illinois Chicago is built on the foundation of a learning environment that celebrates the open exchange of ideas. The richness of our academic experience stems from the diversity of perspectives and backgrounds that converge within our community. It is this diversity that allows us to thrive as a learning laboratory, where students, faculty, and staff encounter and engage respectfully with others who may have different views.

I have asked Nicky Boothe, dean of UIC Law, and Chandra Harris-McCray, vice chancellor for strategic marketing and communications, to co-chair the task force. The composition of the task force (see list below) reflects the fact that the guidelines will be relevant for faculty, staff, and students. Faculty suggestions were provided by the Faculty Senate. As part of their charge, the task force welcomes your input; please provide comments online. In addition, once draft guidelines are available, the task force will consult with various stakeholder groups. Guidelines will then go to shared governance bodies, including the Faculty Senate, for additional debate and consideration.

Our values are what make UIC a vibrant and inclusive community. We are at our best when we foster an environment where all voices are heard, respected, and celebrated. We can and must continue to learn from and with each other as we advance UIC’s mission to provide the broadest access to the highest levels of educational, research, and clinical excellence.

With thanks and regards,

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

Task force members: