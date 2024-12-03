Teach English, study abroad in Brazil for summer 2025

Ready to explore the world while building your career? The Study Abroad and TESOL program in Brazil is your gateway to cultural immersion, professional growth and unforgettable experiences. Whether you’re passionate about teaching, dreaming of traveling the globe or eager to meet new people, this program offers the perfect opportunity to broaden your horizons and unlock a world of possibilities.

Why should you choose this program?

Experience cultural immersion: Dive into Brazil’s vibrant culture and gain a global perspective.

Kickstart your education career: This program is perfect for aspiring teachers or those exploring the field of Teaching English to speakers of other languages (TESOL).

Grow personally and professionally: Enhance your language skills, build international networks and boost your resume.

Adventure awaits: Travel, explore and make memories to last a lifetime.

Program highlights:

Classroom observations and lectures

Cultural and co-curricular activities

TESOL professional development series certificate, a credential that can pave the way to teaching English abroad

Program timeline:

Preparation classes begin at the University of Illinois Chicago in May 2025.

In Brazil: May 30 to June 21, 2025

Don’t miss this chance to transform your summer into a life-changing adventure! Apply now and take the first step toward teaching English, exploring the world and creating new opportunities.

The full program details are available on our website.