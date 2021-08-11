Teaching in a Common Use Classroom? Take a virtual walk-through!

With on-campus classes resuming in the fall, the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) has partnered with Student Affairs and Technology Solutions to prepare a database to easily find what technology is available in centrally managed UIC classrooms. If you already know what classroom you are teaching in, filter your results by searching or selecting the building from the dropdown menu and selecting your room number. From the Details view, discover general room information, such as capacity, layout, and photos (if available). The multimedia tab indicates exactly what technology is available in your classroom. Explore the database and find your classroom at go.uic.edu/classrooms

Besides the information in the database, CATE has also developed videos to help instructors prepare to use the technology available in the two main types of centrally managed classrooms: Plug and Play (P&P) and Integrated Multimedia Lectern (IML).

Watch a technical walk-through for the P&P Classrooms here: go.uic.edu/AVTourPlugPlay

Watch a technical walk-through of the available technologies in the IML classrooms here: go.uic.edu/AVTourIML

For questions about classrooms technology, contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) Support team at LTS@uic.edu