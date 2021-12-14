Teaching Recognition Program winners
The Teaching Recognition Program is UIC’s self-nominated, faculty-administered teaching award program. Offered through the Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, the program offers a $1,500 increment to the annual base salary of faculty who have documented their teaching excellence over the past three academic years. All tenured and tenure-track faculty, clinical faculty, and others with a demonstrated long-term commitment to teaching at UIC are eligible to apply.
Faculty members selected for the program for the 2022-23 academic year:
Alyson Patsavas, College of Applied Health Sciences
Katherine Caldwell, College of Applied Health Sciences
Lieke Van Heumen, College of Applied Health Sciences
Asha Eapen, College of Dentistry
Christina Nicholas, College of Dentistry
Edward Podsiadlik, College of Education
Elizabeth Todd-Breland, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Gayatri Reddy, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Karin Nelson, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Virginia Costello, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Pavan Srivastava, College of Medicine
Julienne Rutherford, College of Nursing
Rebecca Singer, College of Nursing
Marlowe Kachlic, College of Pharmacy
Frank Borgers, School of Public Health
John-Jairo Betancur, College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs
