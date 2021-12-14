Teaching Recognition Program winners

The Teaching Recognition Program is UIC’s self-nominated, faculty-administered teaching award program. Offered through the Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, the program offers a $1,500 increment to the annual base salary of faculty who have documented their teaching excellence over the past three academic years. All tenured and tenure-track faculty, clinical faculty, and others with a demonstrated long-term commitment to teaching at UIC are eligible to apply.

Faculty members selected for the program for the 2022-23 academic year:

Alyson Patsavas, College of Applied Health Sciences

Katherine Caldwell, College of Applied Health Sciences

Lieke Van Heumen, College of Applied Health Sciences

Asha Eapen, College of Dentistry

Christina Nicholas, College of Dentistry

Edward Podsiadlik, College of Education

Elizabeth Todd-Breland, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Gayatri Reddy, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Karin Nelson, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Virginia Costello, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Pavan Srivastava, College of Medicine

Julienne Rutherford, College of Nursing

Rebecca Singer, College of Nursing

Marlowe Kachlic, College of Pharmacy

Frank Borgers, School of Public Health

John-Jairo Betancur, College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs



