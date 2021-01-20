Teaching synchronously: Announcing Zoom integration with Echo360

Echo360, UIC’s lecture capture tool, now provides integration with Zoom. If enabled, recordings saved to the Zoom cloud can be automatically loaded to your Echo360.

The Zoom recordings will be automatically added to your library in Echo360. From Echo360, the recording can be renamed, edited, published to your Blackboard course, or turned into interactive media by using Echo360’s engagement tools, such as polling and discussions.

To learn how to enable this feature in your Echo360 account, visit answers.uillinois.edu/uic/107951