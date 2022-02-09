Teaching Tidbits: Assessment for Data, Decisions, and Learning – Formative and Summative Assessments

What are some ways to collect evidence of student learning to inform teaching and instruction? How can you measure student performance to ensure learning objectives are achieved? What are some strategies to develop assessments as learning opportunities? Join your colleagues and CATE facilitators in a workshop from our Teaching Tidbits series, which are 90-minute, interactive online sessions aimed at giving you an overview, resources and strategies you can implement in your course on various teaching topics.

In this workshop, we will discuss assessment planning through the lens of collecting data, making decisions and developing learning opportunities. We will also discuss how to align assessments with learning goals and objectives. You will leave the workshop with strategies for designing effective and equitable formative and summative assessments.

Assessment for Data, Decisions, and Learning – Formative and Summative Assessments

