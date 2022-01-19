Teaching Tidbits: ‘Using Backward Design as a Course Development Framework’

Do you wish your students better understood the expectations for learning in your course? Using backward design can help.

In this 90-minute interactive online workshop, we will discuss backward design for learning (Wiggins and McTighe, 2005), an approach to instructional planning that starts with identifying desired results — what students are expected to learn or be able to do — and then proceeds “backward” to determine acceptable evidence of learning (assessments) and develop instruction and learning activities that promote the desired results.

For more information and to register for this workshop, please see the links below. We are offering the workshop twice, so pick one that best fits your schedule.

Begin with the End in Mind: Using Backward Design as a Course Development Framework

For questions about Teaching Tidbits workshops, contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence staff at teaching@uic.edu

