Teaching Tidbits — Begin with the End in Mind: Using Backward Design as a Course Development Framework

Do you wish your students better understood the expectations for learning in your course? Using backward design can help. In this 90-minute interactive online workshop, we will discuss backward design for learning (Wiggins and McTighe, 2005). This approach to instructional planning starts with identifying desired results — what students are expected to learn or be able to do — and then proceeds backward to determine acceptable evidence of learning (assessments) and develop instruction and learning activities that promote desired results.

Begin with the End in Mind: Using Backward Design as a Course Development Framework

