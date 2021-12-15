Teaching Tidbits: Creating an Inclusive Syllabus

Are you updating a syllabus for your spring semester course? The syllabus is often the first point of contact with new students and offers an opportunity to set an inclusive tone for your course. Join us for this interactive online workshop, where you will identify key components of an inclusive syllabus that supports student success, and examine language and design elements that can help promote equity, belonging, and growth mindset in students. You will also leave this workshop with strategies to help motivate students to read your syllabus.

Workshop attendees are encouraged to bring along a syllabus to revise and annotate during the session.

After participating in this online workshop you will be able to:

Identify key components of an inclusive, engaging and informative syllabus that supports student success.

Incorporate language and design elements into your syllabus to promote equity, belonging and growth mindset.

Utilize strategies to motivate students to read your syllabus.

Register for Creating an Inclusive Syllabus

Thursday, Jan. 6, 9-10:30 a.m. via Zoom

For questions about Teaching Tidbits workshops or other teaching support, contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence staff at teaching@uic.edu