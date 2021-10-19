Teaching Tidbits: Cultivating Equitable Discussions by Integrating Active Learning into Large-Enrollment Courses

As an instructor, how do you know if what you’re doing in the classroom is working? In other words, how do you know if your teaching methods are effective in equitably engaging your students and supporting them in achieving your course learning objectives? Join your colleagues and CATE facilitators in a workshop from our new Teaching Tidbit series this fall, which are 90-minute, interactive online sessions aimed at giving you an overview, resources and strategies you can implement in your course on various teaching topics.

In this workshop, we will explore ways to integrate active learning into your face-to-face and online courses. Research studies have shown that students in lecture-dominated courses are 1.5 times more likely to fail than students in classes using active learning. Furthermore, active learning can drive the performance gains of historically underserved students, particularly in large-enrollment courses characterized by high achievement gaps. In this online workshop, we will explore some of the literature demonstrating the benefits of this student engagement strategy, then work through examples of evidence-based teaching techniques you and your TAs may readily implement in your classroom to create a more inclusive and engaging learning environment.

For more information and to register for the workshop, please see the links below. We are offering the workshop twice, so pick one that best fits your schedule.

Cultivating Equitable Discussions by Integrating Active Learning into Large-Enrollment Courses

For questions about Teaching Tidbits workshops or other teaching support, contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) staff at teaching@uic.edu