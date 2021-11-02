Teaching Tidbits: Enhancing Student Engagement in a Blended Synchronous Classroom

As an instructor, how do you know if what you’re doing in the classroom is working? In other words, how do you know if your teaching methods are effective in helping support students in achieving your course learning objectives? Join your colleagues and CATE facilitators in a workshop from our new Teaching Tidbit series this fall, which are 90-minute, interactive online sessions aimed at giving you an overview of resources and strategies you can implement in your course on various teaching topics.

In this workshop, we will focus on student engagement, an important part of high-quality teaching and learning. We will describe types of student engagement interactions and discuss easily implemented activities you can add to your classes in order to engage all students while teaching in person or in a blended synchronous classroom. For more information and to register for the workshop, please see the link below.

Enhancing Student Engagement in a Blended Synchronous Classroom

For questions about Teaching Tidbits workshops or other teaching support, contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence staff at teaching@uic.edu