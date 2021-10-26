Teaching Tidbits: Fostering a Growth Mindset and Sense of Belonging in Your Students

As an instructor, how do you know if what you’re doing in the classroom is working? In other words, how do you know if your teaching methods are effective in helping support students in achieving your course learning objectives? Join your colleagues and CATE facilitators in a workshop from our new Teaching Tidbit series this fall, which are 90-minute, interactive online sessions aimed at giving you an overview resources, and strategies you can implement in your course on various teaching topics.

In this interactive online workshop, we will review evidence from social and educational psychology of how students’ mindsets about where their knowledge, skills and abilities come from, and how students respond to challenges and setbacks, can impact the learning experience. Participants will leave this workshop with strategies that can be implemented in their teaching to foster a growth mindset and increased sense of belonging in their students. For more information and to register for the workshop, please see the links below. We are offering the workshop twice, so pick one that best fits your schedule.

Fostering a Growth Mindset and Sense of Belonging in Your Students

For questions about Teaching Tidbits workshops or other teaching support, contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence staff at teaching@uic.edu