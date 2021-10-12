‘Teaching Tidbits’ — Reflective Teaching: Leveraging Student Feedback to Inform Your Teaching

As an instructor, how do you know if what you’re doing in the classroom is working? In other words, how do you know if your teaching methods are effective in engaging your students and supporting them in achieving your course learning objectives? Join your colleagues and CATE facilitators in a workshop from our new Teaching Tidbit series this fall, which are 90-minute, interactive online sessions aimed at giving you an overview, resources, and strategies you can implement in your course on various teaching topics such as student engagement and inclusive teaching.

In this workshop, we will discuss one strategy for evaluating and enhancing your teaching beyond using course evaluations: collecting and using student feedback throughout the course. We will consider how to set a classroom climate that is conducive to feedback, and review strategies and tools to collect and respond to feedback, such as classroom assessment techniques like minute papers and polling, and mid-semester feedback surveys. For more information and to register for the workshop, please see the links below. We are offering the workshop twice, so pick one that best fits your schedule.

Reflective Teaching: Leveraging Student Feedback to Inform Your Teaching

• Wednesday, Oct. 20, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Nov. 30, 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

For questions about Teaching Tidbits workshops or other teaching support, contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) staff at teaching@uic.edu