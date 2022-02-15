Teaching Tidbits – Reflective Teaching: Using Peer Feedback to Inform Your Teaching

As an instructor, how do you know if what you’re doing in the classroom is working? To answer this question, you are engaging in reflective teaching — collecting and reflecting upon data to assess if your teaching methods are effective in supporting student learning. Join your colleagues and CATE facilitators in a workshop from our Teaching Tidbit series, which are 90-minute, interactive online sessions aimed at giving you an overview, resources and strategies you can implement in your course on various teaching topics.

In this workshop, we will discuss one source of data by which to evaluate and enhance your teaching: feedback from your peers on your course materials and classroom instruction. We will review principles of giving and receiving effective feedback, learn about different tools and ways to structure peer observations, and consider factors for a peer review process that works for your course and/or departmental context. You will also have the opportunity to practice giving feedback on teaching. For more information and to register for the workshop, please see the links below. We are offering the workshop twice, so pick one that best fits your schedule.

Reflective Teaching: Using Peer Feedback to Inform Your Teaching

For questions about Teaching Tidbits workshops or other teaching support, contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence staff at teaching@uic.edu.

