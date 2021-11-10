As an instructor, how do you know if what you’re doing in the classroom is working? In other words, how do you know if your teaching methods are effective in helping support students in achieving your course learning objectives? Join your colleagues and CATE facilitators in a workshop from our new Teaching Tidbit series this fall, which are 90-minute, interactive online sessions aimed at giving you an overview, resources and strategies you can implement in your course on various teaching topics.

Get SMART: Crafting Learning Objectives to Foster and Measure Student Learning

As an instructor, you generally have a clear idea of what you want to teach in your class and how you plan to accomplish it. But are you confident that your students understand your expectations for what you want them to learn or be able to do? Crafting clear learning objectives for your course is helpful in setting course expectations for your students and in developing effective means for assessing your students’ learning. During this online workshop, we will explore different frameworks, or educational taxonomies, that can be used to inform learning objectives. We will then draft, or revise, course learning objectives to be SMART: Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-Bound. We are offering the workshop twice, so pick one that best fits your schedule.

Fostering a Growth Mindset and Sense of Belonging in Your Students

In this interactive online workshop, we will review evidence from social and educational psychology of how students’ mindsets about where their knowledge, skills, and abilities come from, and how students respond to challenges and setbacks, can impact the learning experience. Participants will leave this workshop with strategies that can be implemented in their teaching to foster a growth mindset and increased sense of belonging in their students.

For questions about Teaching Tidbits workshops or other teaching support, contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence staff at teaching@uic.edu