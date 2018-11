Come to UIC Tech Center’s One Day Sale on Apple products this Wednesday, November 14, 2018.

Pre-orders begin Wednesday, November 7, 2018. A UIC email address and UIN is required.

Save up to $600 on current Mac and iPad Pro models. Save up to $800 on clearance Mac and iPad models.

Click here for a price list.

For more information, please contact:

Timothy Braun

timbraun@uic.edu