Technology Resources, Software and Service Information
The IT at UIC Website (it.uic.edu) contains valuable academic IT information, resources, and news relevant to UIC students, faculty and staff.
- Faculty & Staff
Find faculty and staff resources including information on Duo 2-factor authentication (2FA), virtual private network (VPN), virtual and in-person support, fall support operations, collaboration & communication tools, security awareness, popular links & more!
it.uic.edu/faculty-staff
- Students
Information on the tech resources and services available to UIC students including email, Blackboard, education technology, equipment lending, web conferencing, cloud storage, software and licensing, computer labs, printing services, security awareness, and how to get tech support. The Student page also contains Popular Links and important IT News.
uic.edu/students
