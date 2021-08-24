Technology Resources, Software and Service Information

August 24, 2021

The IT at UIC Website (it.uic.edu) contains valuable academic IT information, resources, and news relevant to UIC students, faculty and staff.

  • Faculty & Staff
    Find faculty and staff resources including information on Duo 2-factor authentication (2FA), virtual private network (VPN), virtual and in-person support, fall support operations, collaboration & communication tools, security awareness, popular links & more!
    it.uic.edu/faculty-staff
