Technology Solutions service and operations update

As the university’s academic operations return to remote-only, Technology Solutions (formerly known as ACCC) wants to ensure students, faculty and staff have access to up-to-date information on academic technology services and support operations.

Effective Nov. 16, the following service operations take effect:



General Technology Support (e.g. Passwords, UIC-Wifi, Tech Support, VPN, etc.)

In-person support will no longer be available at BSB C-Stop. If you are in need of tech support, please schedule an appointment for a virtual consultation by visiting go.uic.edu/BSB-CStop

Support via email will be available Monday through Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm. We recommend using our Contact Us form , or you can email us at consult@uic.edu.

Phone support will be available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., by calling 312-413-0003 option 9 . If you leave a message, a ticket will automatically be created on your behalf and we will follow up with you.

Learning Technology Solutions Support (e.g. Blackboard, Lecture Capture, Blackboard Collaborate, Panopto, etc)

Support via email will be available Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Email LTS@uic.edu.

Phone support will be available Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., by calling 312-413-0003 option 1. If you leave a message, a ticket will automatically be created on your behalf and we will follow up with you.

Instructional Design offices will be closed, but requests for Instructional Design and Blackboard consultation can be made online using the ID Office Hours Booking Calendar

The Academic Multimedia Lab will be available by appointment only for virtual consultations; requests can be made online using the Multimedia Booking Calendar.

If you have a critical academic need for a laptop or hotspot, Technology Solutions may be able to assist through the laptop and hotspot loaner program .

Visit the Technology Solutions Services & Operational Status page for up to date service information: accc.uic.edu/support/operations

Technology Solutions is committed to providing students, faculty and staff with the technology and tools needed to ensure a safe and secure learning, teaching, and working environment. Whether on-campus or at home, Technology Solutions is here for your technology solution and service needs.