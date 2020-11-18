Technology Solutions service and operations update
As the university’s academic operations return to remote-only, Technology Solutions (formerly known as ACCC) wants to ensure students, faculty and staff have access to up-to-date information on academic technology services and support operations.
Effective Nov. 16, the following service operations take effect:
General Technology Support (e.g. Passwords, UIC-Wifi, Tech Support, VPN, etc.)
- In-person support will no longer be available at BSB C-Stop. If you are in need of tech support, please schedule an appointment for a virtual consultation by visiting go.uic.edu/BSB-CStop
- Support via email will be available Monday through Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm. We recommend using our Contact Us form, or you can email us at consult@uic.edu.
- Phone support will be available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., by calling 312-413-0003 option 9. If you leave a message, a ticket will automatically be created on your behalf and we will follow up with you.
Learning Technology Solutions Support (e.g. Blackboard, Lecture Capture, Blackboard Collaborate, Panopto, etc)
-
Support via email will be available Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Email LTS@uic.edu.
-
Phone support will be available Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., by calling 312-413-0003 option 1. If you leave a message, a ticket will automatically be created on your behalf and we will follow up with you.
-
Instructional Design offices will be closed, but requests for Instructional Design and Blackboard consultation can be made online using the ID Office Hours Booking Calendar
-
The Academic Multimedia Lab will be available by appointment only for virtual consultations; requests can be made online using the Multimedia Booking Calendar.
- If you have a critical academic need for a laptop or hotspot, Technology Solutions may be able to assist through the laptop and hotspot loaner program.
Visit the Technology Solutions Services & Operational Status page for up to date service information: accc.uic.edu/support/operations
Technology Solutions is committed to providing students, faculty and staff with the technology and tools needed to ensure a safe and secure learning, teaching, and working environment. Whether on-campus or at home, Technology Solutions is here for your technology solution and service needs.
Contact
Categories