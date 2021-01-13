Technology Solutions Spring 2021 operations

January 13, 2021

We hope your semester is off to a great start! While most Technology Solutions services remain available and supported during this time, there are a few exceptions. Walk-in and in-person support are not available pending further notice. Phone, email, and virtual support remains available.

Tech Support
Tech Support is available Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. for general technology services, such as email, password, VPN, web conferencing and other tech services.

            Email: consult@uic.edu
            Phone: 312-413-0003, Option 9 for General Support

Learning Technology Support
The LTS support team is available Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. for learning technology services, such as Blackboard, Panopto and other Educational Technologies.

            Website: teaching.uic.edu/about/lts-support-team
            Email: LTS@uic.edu
            Phone: 312-413-0003, Option 1 for Learning Technologies

If you call for support after-hours, leave a message and a ticket will automatically be created on your behalf. Support staff will follow up with you as quickly as possible during support hours.

Operations Schedule
Visit the Technology Solutions Operations page to obtain up-to-date tech support information, hours of operation and service availability: accc.uic.edu/support/operations

Self Tech Help
Discover technology answers, articles, guides, best practices and more, available 24/7 at answers.uic.edu.

