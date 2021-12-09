Technology Solutions winter break schedule

As we look forward to the winter break, please be aware of Technology Solutions’ modified support schedule Dec. 24-Jan. 4.

Support Availability

Dec. 13-23: Service Desk available via phone, email and Help Center weekdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Technical Helpdesk available for virtual appointments weekdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dec. 24-27: Closed

Closed Dec. 28-31: Service Desk available via email and Help Center only, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Technical Helpdesk available for virtual appointments weekdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Jan 3: Closed

Closed Jan. 4: Service Desk available via email and Help Center only, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Technical Helpdesk available for virtual appointments weekdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Jan. 5-7: Service Desk available via phone, email, and Help Center, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Technical Helpdesk available for virtual appointments, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.



Technical Helpdesk appointments can be scheduled at go.uic.edu/it-helpdesk.

Normal hours of operation will resume on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

Self-Help Support

Please visit the UIC Help Center to ask an IT question, report an IT problem or search the Knowledge Base for answers to frequently asked questions.