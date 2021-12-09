Technology Solutions winter break schedule
As we look forward to the winter break, please be aware of Technology Solutions’ modified support schedule Dec. 24-Jan. 4.
Support Availability
- Dec. 13-23:
- Service Desk available via phone, email and Help Center weekdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Technical Helpdesk available for virtual appointments weekdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Dec. 24-27: Closed
- Dec. 28-31:
- Service Desk available via email and Help Center only, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Technical Helpdesk available for virtual appointments weekdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Jan 3: Closed
- Jan. 4:
- Service Desk available via email and Help Center only, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Technical Helpdesk available for virtual appointments weekdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Jan. 5-7:
- Service Desk available via phone, email, and Help Center, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Technical Helpdesk available for virtual appointments, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Technical Helpdesk appointments can be scheduled at go.uic.edu/it-helpdesk.
Normal hours of operation will resume on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Self-Help Support
Please visit the UIC Help Center to ask an IT question, report an IT problem or search the Knowledge Base for answers to frequently asked questions.
