Temporary Taylor Street Closure

Due to the construction of a new Pedestrian Bridge over Taylor Street that will connect the new Outpatient Surgery Center & Specialty Clinics (OSCSC) building to the UI Hospital, the contractor will need to temporarily close a portion of west Taylor Street.

From Monday, June 21, through Friday July 22, a full, 24-hour street closure will be in effect on Taylor Street from Hermitage Avenue to Wood Street.

Sidewalk access will remain open on the north side of Taylor Street, but sidewalk access on the south side of Taylor Street will continue to be closed.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu