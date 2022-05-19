Temporary Wood Street lane closure

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Due to the construction of the new Outpatient Surgery Center and Specialty Clinics building, the contractor will be performing street paving work along Wood Street adjacent to the construction site next week.

The work will begin at 6 a.m. Monday, May 23, and continue until 3 p.m. Friday, May 27.

Single lane closures will be in effect to maintain two-way traffic from Taylor Street to just south of Fillmore Street. A flag person will be on-site to direct traffic.

Access to the Wood Street Parking Structure on the north side via Fillmore Street will be available at all times. However, the paving work may cause periodic disruptions and delays to the flow of traffic.

Sidewalk access will remain open on the north side of Taylor Street and west side of Wood Street, but sidewalk access on the south side of Taylor Street and east side of Wood Street will continue to be closed.

Thank you for your cooperation.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu