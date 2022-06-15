Ten UIC students receive prestigious Schweitzer Fellowships

Ten University of Illinois Chicago students are among the 28 graduate students in the Chicago area honored with prestigious Schweitzer Fellowships.

The Chicago Area Schweitzer Fellows Program encourages students to become lifelong leaders in service by addressing unmet health needs among vulnerable Chicago-area communities. In collaboration with community organizations, the fellows will design and launch a community-based project to improve community well-being and address social determinants of health. Each project will provide 200 hours of service to Chicago communities.

Dr. Robert A. Barish, UIC vice chancellor for health affairs, said that the passion, vision and dedication of these students exemplifies the mission of UIC and its academic health enterprise, UI Health.

“The projects being undertaken by the Schweitzer Fellows will directly address health needs in underserved communities,” he said. “And the fact that so many of the Fellows are from UIC affirms the commitment we have at the university and at UI Health to promote health equity.”

Below are the service projects being undertaken by the Schweitzer Fellows at UIC: