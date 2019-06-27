Ten UIC students selected for Schweitzer fellowships

Ten students from the University of Illinois at Chicago have been selected for the distinguished Schweitzer Fellowship, a year-long service learning program that helps address the health needs of underserved Chicago communities.

Named in honor of humanitarian and Nobel laureate Dr. Albert Schweitzer, the Chicago Area Schweitzer Fellows Program, which is a program of the Health & Medicine Policy Research Group, encourages students to become lifelong leaders in service by helping to address unmet health needs among vulnerable Chicagoland residents.

In collaboration with existing community organizations, each Schweitzer fellow will launch a community-based project, providing 200 hours of service. Using a broad public health lens, the fellows will work to improve community wellbeing and target the social determinants of health.

The UIC fellows are planning the following community projects:

Sara Al Azmeh , from the College of Pharmacy, plans to work on a pharmacy-related project that serves refugees from various countries. The project will guide and educate new immigrants about the health care system in general, the pharmacy system specifically, medication management, and disease state management.

About her project, Al Azmeh said, “The new immigrants’ population is often not familiar with the U.S. health care system, and therefore a lot of their health needs are neglected. Since the refugee community has endured hardship, I want to empower them with resources and knowledge regarding their health.”

Solola said the fellowship will help supplement “my development as a health professional capable of transcending systems, oppression and the social determinants of health preventing so many underserved individuals from pursuing healthy and happy lives. Through Schweitzer, I am able to pursue this mission and serve my community amongst like-minded, multidisciplinary peers.”

In addition to their service projects, these 10 students and their peers will also participate in a 13-month program that includes monthly meetings, trainings and ongoing opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration, as well as support from a team of mentors from their schools, project sites, alumni network and staff.

“Every year, our Schweitzer fellows help Health & Medicine live out our mission of addressing health inequities and supporting the next generation of healthcare providers,” said Margie Schaps, executive director of the Health & Medicine Policy Research Group.